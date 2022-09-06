Tug of war in Kannaland after Bredell pulls plug on Jeffrey Donson’s suspension

POLITICAL turmoil in the cash-strapped Kannaland municipality is likely to continue after the Western Cape government put the brakes on the expulsion of three Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) councillors. “I am unable to find any justifiable cause in the current facts which might support either the suspension or the removal of the councillors in question,” said MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell in a letter to the municipality.

“I consequently decline to do so.” Bredell was responding to a council resolution to remove Icosa’s Jeffrey Donson, Werner Meshoa and Hyrin Ruiters, who occupy three of the seven seats in the municipality. Despite having more votes than the other three parties represented in council, the municipality is governed through an ANC and Kannaland Independent Party union.

Donson, a convicted rapist, was ousted as mayor in January in a motion of no confidence after he and his deputy, Meshoa, refused to step down after it emerged they had criminal convictions. Donson was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2008, and he went to the Western Cape High Court to appeal the matter and was given a suspended sentence. Last year, Meshoa was convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice over travel claims dating back to 2018. The resolution to expel the trio followed an investigation by speaker, Rodger Albertus, who then tabled a report which outlined findings into allegations of fraud against all three.

According to a report, the councillors were found guilty of unlawful, fruitless and wasteful expenditure of public funds, among other things. But Icosa’s spokesperson Gert Uithaler rubbished the investigation. "There were no source documents that could serve as evidence for the charges. The process was wrong,“ Uithaler said.

The party is also calling for the axing of acting municipal manager, Ian Avontuur. “He does not have the relevant experience. He doesn't have the skills. Avontuur must be fired.“ In a statement, Uithaler said their party was being bullied by larger political parties, adding that Bredell’s ruling solidified their mandate to establish good governance in Kannaland.