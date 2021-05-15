Turkey consul-general hosts Eid al-Fitr celebration

Cape Town - Turkish consul-general, Sinan Yeşildağ hosted an exclusive Eid celebration at his private residence in Constantia, in an effort to bring the Turkish community in the province together in reverence to this important day.

The Turkish Embassy has roughly 500 nationals living within the Turkish Embassy jurisdiction which includes the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape. Yeşildağ stated that through engagements he aims to develop Turkish-Africa relations in sectors such as tourism and trade.

Mayor Dan Plato and Deputy speaker of the Western Cape Provincial parliament Beverley Ann Schäfer were among notable guests in attendance. She stated that she has immense confidence in Yeşildağ and the work he will be leading in future endeavours.

As the first Turkish Consul-General in Cape Town, Yeşildağ stated that he was extremely proud to host honourable guests for Eid al-Fitr and took the time to sympathise with Palestine in his speech.

“Eid means peace and I would like to take this time to remember the people of Palestine who are suffering now under an apartheid regime, our hearts and thoughts are with them.”

The event was also a farewell bid to Ambassador of the Turkish Republic Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen, acknowledging her work in building positive Turkish-African relations. In her closing speech, she said that she would never forget the warmth, hospitality and tolerance she experienced in South Africa.

“I am very emotional, after spending four and half years in Cape Town, the City now has a special place in my heart. Cape Town is a tough competitor to Istanbul. I will always cherish the beautiful relationships I have built here and the beautiful moments I experienced.”

The celebration of the holy day was adorned by traditional Turkish music, drinks and food to the courtesy of guests. Special guests included the First Deputy President of the Muslim Judicial Council Abdul Khaliq Allie.

