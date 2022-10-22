‘Two black students targeted’ in fresh Stellenbosch University pee scandal

Cape Town - Stellenbosch University was rocked by a fresh pee scandal at the men's residence Eendrag on Saturday as the NPA announced its intention to prosecute expelled student Theuns du Toit.
The belongings of two black students were allegedly urinated on by a fellow, first-year white student in the early hours of Saturday morning.
An emergency meeting was called shortly after the incident occurred, Weekend Argus understands.
“The boy (culprit) supposedly decided to leave on his own accord from the res and that’s why the house father didn’t suspend him,” a reliable source told Weekend Argus.
It is alleged that the first-year student urinated on the victim's clothes.
University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said: “The management of Stellenbosch University (SU) has reiterated its deep concern regarding the irresponsible use of alcohol on and around its campuses after learning of another urination incident involving a severely intoxicated student at a residence on the Stellenbosch Campus.”
By the time this article was published, it was’t immediately clear as to what was said in the res’s emergency meeting.
Numerous Maties students from the Helshoogte residence, which is opposite Eendrag, told Weekend Argus that they had not heard anything yet.
Weekend Argus in May exclusively reported that the valuables of the first year Stellenbosch University agricultural student, Babalo Ndwayana, were “soaked in pee” when a white undergraduate, Theuns du Toit, barged into his room and urinated all over his study desk, learning material and laptop.
Du Toit was shortly thereafter expelled and the National Prosecuting Authority on Friday said it intends to prosecute him for malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.
The family of Ndwayana has reportedly welcomed a decision by the NPA to prosecute Du Toit.
Last month a student was suspended from the Helshoogte Stellenbosch University men’s residence after he allegedly urinated on himself while sitting on his room-mate’s chair.
Eyewitnesses told Weekend Argus that the student, Tiaan Schreuder, was so drunk that he urinated in his pants while sitting on the chair which presumably belonged to his room-mate Oscar Newton, a person of colour.
Schreuder, an accounting student, had returned to res after a night out, Weekend Argus was told.
He was singing when he stumbled into room C208, which he shares with Newton on the second floor, sat on the chair and puked on the floor.
“He then p*ssed his pants,” an eyewitness said, adding “his zip was not open and Oscar shouted at him”.
More to follow.