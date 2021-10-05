Two brothers drown in a dam in Philippi

Cape Town - Two children aged 13 and 11 have died after drowning in a dam in Marikana, Philippi today. Brothers Asanele and Mivuyo Dweni disappeared under the water while playing with their friends around 1pm.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, four boys were playing in the dam on foam slabs when it overturned. “A witness managed to save two of the boys but unfortunately, the two other boys who could not swim disappear under the water and he could not find them. Members of the SAPS Diving Unit were utilized to search the place where they disappeared under the water and they managed to find the two boys.” Scores of residents rushed to the scene after the news of the boy’s drowning started spreading around.

Their heartbroken father, Bomvana Dweni said he received a call while at work, he was asked to come home immediately. “I was not told anything but that I must rush back home,” he said. “When I got here, the bodies were already moved. I have never seen the pond before, I hear they were swimming here. I am so hurt, my children are gone.” Van Wyk said Philippi East police are investigating an inquest case after the drowning of the two brothers.