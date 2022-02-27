Two Cape schools rocked by homophobia, K-word and cultural insensitivity

Cape Town - Two Cape Town high schools are in the spotlight after incidents involving alleged use of homophobic slurs and the K-word, a teacher assault and the mishandling of a pupil’s ancestral calling disrupted schooling. The incidents allegedly occurred days apart at the Groote Schuur High School in Newlands and Portlands High School in Mitchells Plain.

The latest incidents come in the wake of an investigation into alleged racism at Milnerton High and accusations of bullying at Paul Roos Gymnasium. At Groote Schuur High, a conversation between pupils who used alleged homophobic slurs was captured on video last week and led to a pupil protest in which a teacher was assaulted and the K-word allegedly was used. Two pupils have been suspended. A parent said she was shocked and worried when she learnt about the incident.

“I fear for my child’s safety because when we drop her in the morning I expect her to be safe. A letter sent to parents from the principal’s office calling the incident “our darkest day”, detailed the events. “Towards the end (of the protest), the demonstrators approached and accused a learner of posting homophobic statements on social media. Realising the possible risk to learner safety, I instructed the accused to wait at my office. The demonstrators, however, went in pursuit of him and caused tempers to rise. During the rush ... someone from within the crowd shouted the K-word. The identity of this person has not as yet been established.”

“Several other hearings will also be scheduled to bring to book those who violated the school’s code of conduct for learners,” read the letter. Western Cape Department of Education’s spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the school had taken the necessary steps to address the incident. “A placard demonstration was held by learners, with the aim to express their views. This unfortunately got heated and tempers started to flare. During the exchanges between learners, a teacher was allegedly assaulted and the use of the K-word was heard. Two learners have been suspended following the incident and will face a disciplinary hearing.”

Hammond said the school management has addressed all pupils to discuss what transpired and the importance of personal freedom, values and rights. A debriefing process and a discussion was held focusing on homophobia and racism. “Counselling support has also been provided to the school,” she added. Pupils at Portlands were dismissed this week after an incident involving a pupil receiving an ancestral calling spooked others.

According to a pupil a girl randomly started acting strangely and speaking in tongues. In a letter sent to parents, the school said pupils had informed the staff that they received a calling from the ancestors. The letter further explained that the matter was dealt with like all sensitive matters, by informing the parents.

“Unfortunately, some learners informed their parents of the incident without the proper background information. This created a panic amongst some parents to come to school to collect their children. Posts on social media, claiming all sorts of untruths about the incident must be condemned with the contempt it deserves,” read the letter. The school described the incident as a cultural incident that was blown out of proportion. In a video shared on social media, parents are heard asking for explanation at the school.

An angry mother is heard saying: “I respect everyone’s religion this isn’t a church this is not a mosque, this is a school! Explain to us what happened.” However, the department of education has slammed the allegations saying that no rituals were performed at the school. “A learner at the school is alleged to have had a spiritual calling. This happened in the presence of other learners,” said the department in a statement.

“The parents of the learner were contacted and they collected their child. “Unfortunately, incorrect stories did the rounds on social media which caused panic amongst parents who started fetching their children from the school. The school dismissed the learners early due to the disruption caused to teaching and learning.

“The district will be providing the school with necessary counselling support,” the statement said. Hammond said in general no school could intervene in spiritual matters as they are not equipped to do so. “The learner(s) needs to address this with their parents and their spiritual healer according to their family rituals. It is not uncommon for schools to call the parents of the learner to be taken home until they are ready to return. No calling is identical and requires the professional support required for that particular calling.”