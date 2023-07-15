Two Capetonians can’t wait to play in front of home crowd at the Netball World Cup

Nicola Smith and Phumza Maweni, both from Cape Town, will carry the dreams and hopes of many South Africans when they play for the national netball team in the eagerly awaited Netball World Cup that starts on July 28. Nicola Smith to make her Netball World Cup debut. Photo: Supplied Maweni from Khayelitsha, who was only 29 when she was introduced to the game, said she is happy to be playing a World Cup in front of her home crowd, where it all started.

“I cannot describe the feeling, because I never thought I would reach where I am now since I started playing netball late in life, let alone to be playing at a world cup level in front of my family and at home,” said Maweni. Maweni, who is the Spar Proteas goalkeeper, played for the Western Cape’s Southern Stings in 2019. She launched her international career while playing in Australia, and in 2019 she moved to England to play in the Super League. This might be Maweni’s last world cup; however, she is not ruling out the possibility of staying on court.

“I’m still having a good time. I’m not really declaring out there that I am stopping. I still enjoy being part of the team. I can’t wait to go on court and show the world what we have as a team,” said Maweni. Smith is also excited to be playing in front of her home crowd, especially her family. The 22-year-old, who made her debut for the Spar Proteas in 2020, is also a former Western Cape Southern Stings player. In 2022, Smith led the Maties (Stellenbosch University) to victory in the Varsity Netball Championship, beating the University of North West 68-55.