Two children shot at Belhar school

Two young children were struck by stray bullets during an alleged gang at a Belhar school on Friday. Bullets hit a seven-year-old Grade 1 learner in the shoulder and grazed a Grade R learner’s ear after a man ran onto Riebeckstraat Primary School’s grounds trying to escape a gun wielding attacker.

The primary school closed shortly after the shootings. But hours later some children and parents stood outside the gate curiously watching police scour the scene for clues. The police confirmed the shooting of the two learners and said they arrested a perpetrator. SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Friday morning at a school in Belhar at about 8:20am, where two children were shot and wounded are under investigation.

“According to latest reports two males were chasing each other on to the school ground when one took out a firearm and started shooting. “The two children shot and injured were taken to a medical facility for treatment.” Pojie added an adult male was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

“He will appear in court once he has been charged.” Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said they were informed of the shooting. “We have received a report that an alleged gang fight spilled over into one of our schools on Friday morning.

“The school reports that a person was chased onto school property through the gate as learners were arriving for school, and was shot at from outside the school property. “Two learners were caught in the crossfire and injured, but thankfully not fatally. “They are receiving medical treatment at present and we wish them a speedy recovery.