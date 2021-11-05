Two cops caught red handed in business robbery

Cape Town - Kleinvlei police are investigating a case of business robbery after two suspects, appearing to be police officers, were apprehended after committing the crime. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said that the investigations continue, and more arrests are imminent following the robbery at the cash and carry in London Way, Malibu Village.

“Two suspects aged 31 and 44 stationed at Nyanga Visible Policing have been arrested by the Blue Downs Cluster Tracing/Gang investigation team, and they are due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court once charged, and investigations continue, as more arrests are still being made,” said Van Wyk. Masincedane United Residents' Association chairperson, Mzolisi Malgas, said it is sad that this has to be the reality now where police officers partake in such activities instead of protecting the people. “Police have become syndicates in crime and even finance the crime by renting out guns to criminals and young children that are unemployed. We’ve witnessed how this gives them the means to rob and commit crime and then expect the children to pay monthly fees.”