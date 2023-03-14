Two people died and another was wounded in a shooting which occurred on Monday night. According to the police a 32-year-old female and a man, 28, were killed on the spot while another male was injured in QQ Section, Khayelitsha around 10pm.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. “Police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “The male and female victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The unknown man was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.”

Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation. In an unrelated shooting, a 16-year-old girl was shot in a crossfire in Belhar. Twigg said they were investigating a case of attempted murder.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Monday morning on the corner of Vergelegen and Somerset Streets, Belhar are under investigation,” he explained. “Belhar police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. “The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested.”