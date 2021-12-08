Two dead and one wounded in shooting in Montana today

Cape Town - Two people have died and another wounded during an apparent drive-by shooting in Montana today. Police have yet to reveal the motive behind the shooting.

The deceased are a 47-year-old female and 42-year-old male while a 54-year-old woman was left wounded when gunmen opened fire on them as they sat inside a vehicle in Palloti Road. Police have yet to make an arrest. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said: “The injured victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Suspects are unknown and yet to be arrested. Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation.”

A witness, who cannot be identified for safety reasons, had seen part of the shooting and heard gunshots ring out while standing at the security gate entrance. “I was signing in at the security gate then I heard 15 shots, I saw the security of the disabled school in the area,I saw them running to our direction of the gate. “When I looked at the road, 5m from us, I saw two cars driving off. I saw the community gathering.