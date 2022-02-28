Two drownings, one fatal, at Trafalgar Swimming Pool

Cape Town - At least 25 people have drowned at Cape Town beaches and tidal pools since September last year. More recently, a 10-year-old girl drowned at the Trafalgar Swimming Pool in Woodstock on Sunday. A second female minor was transported to hospital for further treatment.

Councillor Ian McMahon of Ward 115 said: “I’m very saddened by this awful loss of a young life yesterday, and I, as well as the City of Cape Town, send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the little girl. “I have heard that the staff on scene fought bravely on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to resuscitate the girl but, sadly, were not successful. “They were out with cousins and extended family for a day of fun, and it is very sad to end like this, the parents were not at the pool in person. Guardians and parents must be vigilant with kids around water and so it is the case here. We wish the other girl a speedy recovery,” he said.

The executive director at ChildSafe South Africa, Zaitoon Rabaney, said: “This is indeed sad news, and we would like to extend our condolences to the families concerned. As ChildSafe SA, we can only but emphasise the importance of water safety education. “More importantly, it is important for children in any water body environment to always be supervised by adults. Basic water safety education should include educating our children on the adage rules of waiting out a period of at least an hour after a meal before enjoying swimming. “Cramping of muscles while in the water is another reality and could cause panic within an individual. Such panic attacks while in the water could lead to incoherent thinking and thus create scenarios for water inhalation and possible drowning or near drowning scenarios,” she said.

There were a few non-fatal drownings which took place across the City yesterday, including five people getting into difficulty in rip currents in Strandfontein. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) deputy station commander, Nicky Whitehead, said: “Our NSRI rescue craft Rescue 16 Alpha was launched and NSRI rescue swimmers launched into the surf. All five casualties were rescued and brought safely on to the beach. “The three females and two males were medically assessed. A male and a female were treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms and all five casualties were released requiring no further assistance.”