Two firefighters injured in Blikkiesdorp blaze

Two firefighters were injured and two families left homeless after a fire caused destruction in Blikkiesdorp on Sunday. The City’s Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that two firefighters sustained minor burns while extinguishing the flames in B Block in the Temporary Relocation Area in Delft.

They said no other people were injured. The City’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said fire crews had been dispatched to the blaze just after 5pm. “The City’s Fire & Rescue Service received an emergency call at 5.20pm Sunday of informal structures alight in Blikkiesdorp. Fire crews from Belhar, Mfuleni, Goodwood and Epping were on scene.

“On arrival it was found that two informal structures, at the back of a formal house, were destroyed and left two persons displaced. The City is yet to confirm the cause of the fire. “Two firefighters from Belhar sustained minor injuries and the fire was extinguished at 6.15pm.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said police could not comment about the fire as it was the City’s jurisdiction.