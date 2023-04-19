Two men arrested for Ocean View killings set free

The case of the men arrested for the mass killings in Ocean View has been struck off the roll. A 20-year-old was arrested over the weekend while a 29-year-old was apprehended on Tuesday.

They both appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrates’ court where one of them reportedly contested that he was held for over 48 hours before he could appear. National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The magistrate struck the matter off the roll after a legal representative of one of the accused protested that they were not brought before court within 48 hours.” The suspects were apprehended days after the incident which took place in Neptune Lane, Ocean View.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said reports from the scene indicated that a vehicle pulled up in front of the house at approximately 10:50am. “The occupants of the vehicle went inside the house and started shooting at individuals inside the premises. “Five men between the ages of 20 and 50 were as a result killed while a sixth person who was transported to a medical facility after sustaining gunshot wounds, was confirmed as having died upon arrival in hospital.”

She added that detectives from the provincial Anti-Gang Unit were investigating six counts of murder and the motive for the shooting is suspected to be gang related. According to the police a 20-year-old man was arrested over the weekend. Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed in a statement that two men were arrested.

“A second suspect, a 29-year-old man, was arrested on Tuesday, on murder charges. Both suspects will appear in the Simon's Town Magistrates court on Wednesday.” Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen has welcomed the arrests. “It is pleasing to note that a second suspect has been arrested in relation to the Ocean View mass shooting that occurred last week. SAPS is showing the urgency that we require with all cases.