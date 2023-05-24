Cape Town - Two men have been convicted of rape, murder, and robbery with aggravated circumstances following the discovery of the body of Charne Manuel near a railway line in George on 17 September 2020. Eric Ntabazalila, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, said the state successfully proved at the High Court of South Africa: Eastern Local Circuit that Ruwaden Bruiners and Johnick Kleinbooi acted with a common purpose in committing the crimes.

He said the state alleges that the victim, Manuel, was last seen in the company of Bruiners and Kleinbooi on the evening of 16 September 2020, a couple of hours after they were stopped and searched by police at a roadblock in George. ‘’Manuel’s body was discovered in the early hours of September 17, 2020, next to a railway line, with her underwear and pants pulled down to just below her waist. Police arrested Kleinbooi on September 23, 2020, and he confessed to the crimes and participated in pointing out of evidence to the police,’’ said Ntabazalila. He said in his plea explanation, Bruiners said he was with Kleinbooi that evening, and both were stopped and searched by police at a roadblock and that the deceased walked with them when they left the police roadblock.

‘’They walked along the train lines with the deceased, and they decided to rob her. He placed his arm around her neck and choked her. She lost consciousness, and he made her lie down alongside the train lines. He searched her, and his co-accused tied her hands and feet. She regained consciousness, but Kleinbooi choked her again, and he noticed that she was not moving anymore. He noticed somebody was approaching as he saw a light in the distance, and both ran away," said Ntabazalila. According to Ntabazalila, Kleinbooi confirmed that he was with his co-accused in the early hours of 17 September 2020 and that he wanted to go home, but Bruiners coerced him to remain in his company and that of the deceased. He choked Manuel, and his involvement in any of the offences was the result of Bruiner's coercion. Senior State Advocate Lenro Badenhorst called several witnesses who proved the two plea explanations were peppered with lies and left out significant details that tied the two accused to the crimes.

Arguing the murder charge, Badenhorst said: ‘’It is submitted that it is highly unlikely that it would have required the accused to choke the deceased to a state of unconsciousness just to rob her. It would have been easy, being in a remote place, to corner her and take her cell phone or the contents of her backpack.’’ He added: ‘’It is submitted that it is highly unlikely that they would have allowed her to go free at the train track in circumstances where she knew them and could report the robbery. It was striking that the accused could not, under cross-examination, explain how they planned to get away with the robbery of the complainant, as she knew their identity. It is submitted that the only reasonable conclusion to be made from the conspectus of evidence is that the accused killed the deceased by smothering her to death by inserting sock plugs in her mouth, which sealed off her ability to breathe.’’ In his judgment, Judge Derek Wille agreed with the state on a common purpose.