A syndicate accused of keeping a brothel, money laundering, racketeering, and human trafficking allegedly extorted R3.5million from a businessman. Picture: Brenton Geach/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Two minors forcibly removed from their mother’s care have been caught up in a sex trafficking syndicate. The matter, which is in the Western Cape High Court, saw accused Fareez Allie, Achmat Tofa, Babalwa Nozigqwaba and Natasha Chang facing charges of racketeering, money laundering, kidnapping, trafficking in persons for sexual purposes, keeping a brothel and living off the proceeds of prostitution.

The State has alleged the minors were taken from their mother to deprive them of their lawful custody. It further alleges the syndicate intentionally trafficked and used them for sexual purposes.

The syndicate, according to court papers, operated in Table View and Bellville between 2012 and 2017, during which time they allegedly extorted as much as R3.5 million from a prominent businessman.

According to the businessman, he did not make use of the sex worker service and alleged his family would be told of his activities with the sex workers as well as pictures distributed on social media.