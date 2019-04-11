The Two Oceans Aquarium won two prestigious tourism awards this week. Pictured are Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom, Two Oceans Aquarium marketing manager Ingrid Sinclair and Western Cape Education MEC Beverley Schäfer. Picture: supplied

Cape Town - The Two Oceans Aquarium- one of the city's top tourist attractions- was announced as the winner of the Gold and Silver awards in the “Attractions” and “Global Goals Reporting” categories, respectively, at the annual African Responsible Tourism Awards. These awards are given out at the World Travel Market Africa travel and tourism trade show, which takes place this year at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 10-12 April.



The category of Best for Global Goals Reporting is awarded to a tourism organisation that balances tourism and sustainability to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goal and reporting it afterwards.





“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award and acknowledgement by our peers in the tourism industry,” said Helen Lockhart, Communications & Sustainability Manager for the Two Oceans Aquarium. “This award has been achieved by the passionate and dedicated efforts of our staff and volunteers, all working towards the same purpose – saving our oceans."





After undertaking various initiatives in response to the water crisis early last year, the aquarium aims to reduce its water and energy consumption and waste production and analyze its carbon footprint on an annual basis.





The Two Oceans Aquarium continues to strive for the highest standards as it is currently working towards ISO 14001 compliance, a certification stating that the organization complies with international environmental quality assurance standards to minimize its impact on the environment. The aquarium is aiming to achieve this certification within the next two years.





Competition included fourteen other travel and tourism organizations from Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. Eleven of the fifteen finalists were South African organizations.

Weekend Argus