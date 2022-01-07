Two people were killed on the same day, a third is recovering in hospital

Cape Town: Belhar turned into a bloody scene over the past few days as two people were murdered and a third, who is recovering in hospital, narrowly escaped death in two separate incidents. On December 27, a two-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were shot dead. Yesterday, a 20-year-old man was shot on the corner of Leeukop Avenue and Stellenberg Road.

A 56-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that although the man who was shot on yesterday was not a gangster, he had friends who were and he used to party with them. “If you party with guys on the hit list, you become a target as well. “Rumours have been going around for a while now, that there is a takeover in extension 13, around the place where all the shootings are happening.

“It is a known secret that the 28 gangs have been recruiting and initiating new members, and the motive operative for this is that there are two gang houses in the area. If you don’t buy your drugs from certain individuals or pay protection to other individuals, then you're fair game for people to come,” he said. Belhar ward councillor Delamaine Cotte said there were regular shootings in extension 13, ward 12. “Yesterday’s shooting took place next to a park where children were playing. (The situation) is becoming (unbearable) for residents, especially children. The SAPS, law enforcement agencies, the Anti-Gang Unit and the police minister must do their work effectively and promptly. The Justice Department must prosecute these culprits. The community must also come forward with information about these crimes,” he said.