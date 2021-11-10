Two prominent taxi owners shot and killed in Delft

Cape Town - Two long-distance taxi drivers who are prominent in the industry were shot and killed inside their offices in Delft last night. Two gunmen opened fire on the men, Melvin Williams, 52, and Paul Ruiters, 60, while they sat inside their office, a container located at the Voorbrug taxi rank in Delft.

The men were part of the Bellville and Delft Taxi Association. Ruiters was the chairperson of the Bellville Taxi Association, and Williams owned taxis in Delft and Bellville. The shooting occurred just after 6pm, and the victims tried to flee from their attackers.

Residents and crime fighters of Delft are in shock, and the Community Policing Forum is concerned whether this will spiral into a taxi war or whether it’s related to one. Police have yet to make an arrest. One of the men was found lying underneath a table inside the container, while the other had attempted to flee and was discovered at the back of the container.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the victims were shot several times. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident last night, November 9 at 6pm on the corner of Delft Main Road and Voorbrug Avenue Delft, where two adult males were shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation. “Cases of murder was opened for investigation. Delft police attended to a complaint of a shooting incident, and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the shooting is unknown. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.” It's understood the investigation has been handed over to the Provincial Taxi Violence Detectives.