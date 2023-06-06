Two suspects arrested for illegal firearms after police chase

Cape Town - A police chase led the officers to two gun peddlers in Hanover Park.
The arrest took place on Monday, June 5, while members from the Philippi Crime Prevention Unit were out on the streets. The police gave chase when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Surburg Street just after 11.30pm.
Philippi Police spokesperson, Captain Lance Goliath, said two illegal firearms were found in the possession of the two suspects.
“The members spotted a blue Volkswagen Golf that was stationary in the middle of the road, “ he said. “The members stopped next to the vehicle, but before they could exit their vehicle the driver of the Golf switched on the car’s lights and drove away.
“A high-speed chase ensued through a few streets in Hanover Park, but the police managed to stop the vehicle at Summit Road. Upon searching the vehicle the police seized a black 9mm Glock pistol, which was loaded with 9mm live ammunition, as well as an extended magazine, also loaded with live ammunition.”
Goliath said police arrested the 21-year-old and 50-year-old male suspects for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition because they could not produce any documentation or licence.
“The serial numbers of the firearms were removed,” he said. “Once charged the suspects will make an appearance at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.”
Philippi station commander Colonel Adriaan Saulse commended the members involved in the arrests.
“The police will continue clamping down on criminals and their criminal activities, thus creating a safer, crime-free environment for everyone,” said Saulse.
Anyone with information can contact the Philippi Police at 021 690 1504. Information can also be sourced to Crime stop at 0860010111 or via the MySAPS app.