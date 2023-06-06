Two suspects arrested for illegal firearms after police chase

The arrest took place on Monday, June 5, while members from the Philippi Crime Prevention Unit were out on the streets. The police gave chase when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Surburg Street just after 11.30pm.

Philippi Police spokesperson, Captain Lance Goliath, said two illegal firearms were found in the possession of the two suspects.

“The members spotted a blue Volkswagen Golf that was stationary in the middle of the road, “ he said. “The members stopped next to the vehicle, but before they could exit their vehicle the driver of the Golf switched on the car’s lights and drove away.

“A high-speed chase ensued through a few streets in Hanover Park, but the police managed to stop the vehicle at Summit Road. Upon searching the vehicle the police seized a black 9mm Glock pistol, which was loaded with 9mm live ammunition, as well as an extended magazine, also loaded with live ammunition.”