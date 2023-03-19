Two teens killed by people they trusted

Two Cape town teens were killed hours apart in separate incidents by people they trusted. Christiaan Junior Claasen, 13, was with his friend, 16, when he was shot at point blank range yesterday morning in Delft.

The suspect was reportedly playing with a gun when he pulled the trigger. Christiaan Claasen, 13, died as his friend was playing with a gun. The suspect reportedly placed the gun against his face and fired a single shot killing him on the spot. Picture: Supplied In Wesbank Nikita Swartz, 16, was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend, 19, who has since been arrested. Christiaan went to his friend’s home to fetch glasses when the 16-year-old pulled a gun. He reportedly first held it to another teen’s head and pulled the trigger but nothing happened. He then allegedly pointed the gun at Christiaan and fired it.

Christiaan’s heartbroken grandmother Charmaine Johanessen, 64, said the victim didn’t want to run the errant and go to his friends home in The Hague because of gang shootings in the area. “I last saw him in the morning when he left with this friend, he didn’t say anything to me. But he told his mom that he didn’t want to go to The Hague because there have been many shooting incidents. “There were three boys. So after the shooting the witness ran to our house. He couldn't even talk, all he could say was (Christiaan) Junior’s name.

“We knew that something had happened. At first we thought he was being chased by skollies. We didn’t know that he was shot dead. Apparently the suspect was playing with a gun when he shot Junior.” Johanessen expressed that children should be protected from guns at all times. “I don’t have that stuff (guns) laying around by my house. My children go to school and come back. Junior was a house child, but when he went to play soccer, I would go out and watch them because there are many skollies here.

“This is my first grandson who I have to bury. I believe he is an angel now and looking after me.” The grandmother told the Weekend Argus she had forgiven Christiaan’s killer. “I spoke to the suspect’s mom and told her I am not cross with them. I even gave her a hug and said this could have happened to anybody.

“I wanted to know his last words but was told that he wanted to say something but he was choke on blood and words wouldn’t come out.” The Leiden Primary School grade 7 learner has been described as a quiet child who loved sports and was helpful at home. Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Delft police responded to the complaint where they found the body of the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

“A 16-year-old was arrested and detained on a charge of murder. Once charged the suspect will make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate court.” After the police left the scene, Christiaan’s family insisted on cleaning the blood in the bedroom where he died. Nikita Swartz, 16, was killed allegedly by her boyfriend in Wesbank. She was stabbed and died on her way to the hospital. Picture: Supplied In Wesbank, Nikita died in her father’s arms while he was taking her to the hospital.

Hardley Stewe said when he got home on Friday evening around 7pm they had shared a meal together and then she left. “We ate a meal she and my girlfriend prepared. “Her cousin came to get her and they went to the shop, they separated around 9pm. She said she was going to her friend but she ended up with her boyfriend who lives a few doors away.”

He said he had no reason to think anything would happen to her. “It was not unusual for Nikita to go with her cousin and sometimes she would sleep at my mother’s house which is also in our street. “I thought she was going to come back as she would inform me if she wasn’t going to come home,” Stewe explained.

Cape Town- 18 March 2023- Devastated dad Hardley Stewe said his daughter died in his arms after she was stabbed. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “I fell asleep on her bed, it was just after she left, I was still watching an Afrikaans series. It was odd for me to sleep that early, looking back I had this feeling that something was wrong.” The devastated father told the Weekend Argus his girlfriend woke him after midnight and informed him there was a scuffle in front of the suspects home. “I got dressed and then went to the scene and when I arrived, there she was lying in a pool of blood.

“It was load shedding, very dark. I had to use my torch to see her, the red hoodie she wore was all bloody. “Her pulse was very weak, I could hardly feel it.” Stewe said he went looking for transport to take her to Delft Day Hospital.

“On my way there, I tried to speak to her but she wasn’t responding. As we drove on the bridge on Hindle Road, she took her last breath but at the time I thought she was slipping into a coma,” he said. “But when we got to the hospital, the doctors told me that she was dead.” Nikita had been in a relationship with the suspect for four months and he had allegedly assaulted her several times.

“She came home with bruises and I warned her to stay away from him. He then threw stones on my roof and I chased him and beat him up and told him to leave my daughter alone,” said “Recently Nikita was injured after she was attacked by a dog. I went to the hospital with her and spoke to her about this relationship and again told her to leave the boy because he was not good for her,” Stewe explained. “She promised she would do that. I didn’t think it would be this bad. But I once saw him kicking my daughter in the face and that is when I knew that she had to dump him.

“I didn’t like that it was a norm for them to fight every weekend. Swartbooi confirmed a 19-year-old man was arrested for the murder. “Mfuleni police members attended a complaint. Upon arrival in Kwazakhele Crescent they found the body of a 16-year-old female who sustained fatal injuries.