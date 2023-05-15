Cape Town - Two Correctional Services wardens have been arrested by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) this week for allegedly engaging in hook-ups with inmates in return for privileges, after it was revealed that the Department of Correctional Services was investigating claims that former fugitive and Facebook rapist Thabo Bester and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were allowed conjugal time together. The arrests of the two, who are aged 53 and 45, stemmed from information received about wardens who were receiving money from inmates in January.

Just last week, IOL reported that a warden was arrested at the Standerton Correctional Centre after a raid took place at the facility and contraband was found. Zinzi Hani of the Hawks said the alleged commission of the crimes happened between the period between March 2020 and 2021. “This then led to the matter being reported to the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team for further probing,” she said. “The duo are expected to make their first appearance on May 16 at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court.

