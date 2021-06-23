Two weeks and still no sign of missing teen

Cape Town - The search for a Blikkiesdorp teenager Tyrese Armoed is now in its second week. Tyrese who is 17 was last seen on June 11 at about 11am leaving his home. He was wearing black and white Nike track pants, black body warmer, red Nike slippers and pink socks.

He can also be identified by his tattoos, one his right arm that reads “Waylon” and another on his left arm which reads “undefeated”. Tyrese has short brown hair and is about 1.4m tall. His weight is about 45kg. Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that a missing person enquiry was registered at Delft police station and that the investigation is still ongoing.

His mother Sabrina Armoed said that since her son’s disappearance there had been rumours of people laying in the bushes but every time the family went to check, there was nothing. “He was always so cheerful, making things fun with jokes. He has a little brother and we are all looking for him. He had a very good relationship with his brother who is 8. He would listen and do as he was told in the house, he is a very good son,” she said. Western Cape Missing Persons founder Candice Van Der Rheede urges the public to be on the lookout for Tyrese.