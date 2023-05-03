Tygerberg Children’s Choir victorious in the UK

Cape Town - The Tygerberg Children’s Choir scored the second highest accolades at an international choir competition in the UK. The choir, which rehearses every Tuesday evening for two hours, as well as on Saturday for at least four hours or more, is ranked fourth in the world. It was the only choir in Africa to attend the Hull International Choir Competition, which was held in the UK from April 27 to May 1.

Karina Erasmus, the conductor of the choir, said she was proud of the dedicated choir and gave tribute to their parents. “When we embarked on this choir tour, we had no budget. Parents had to be the ones who contributed financially to their children attending. We succeeded and were the second best scored overall. We were the only choir that travelled so far for the competition,” she said. Olivia Adamson, a soprano singer in the choir, said the UK tour was an unforgettable experience.

“This experience made me realise how singing in a choir can bring people together, with one aim in mind, and that is to enjoy and appreciate the music. I was overwhelmed by thinking how many hours we practised, to get the music perfect,” she said. MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport in the Western Cape Anroux Marais congratulated the Tygerberg Children’s Choir on their success. “The Western Cape is so proud of this choir for their incredible achievement and for how they have represented the province on an international stage. They are guiding lights for the youth in our country, who have shown how far hard work, determination and passion for your art can take you. We will be supporting them all the way as they prepare to compete in the World Games in 2024. I thank them for bringing hope and joy to the youth of our province.”