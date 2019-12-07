These are the words of Athraa Fakier, who wants to be one of those good people. The 22-year-old UCT student was recently accepted to the Indonesian International Leadership Camp which kicks off on Tuesday.
The camp will focus on improving leadership skills and learning about Indonesian language, culture, pencak silat (Indonesian martial arts) and Qira’ah (Qur’anic recitation).
Fakier said: “This opportunity will improve my knowledge base about (the) broader society, help me establish networks with like-minded people, and improve my skills to help me best assist and uplift those in need or in less-fortunate communities.
“It is in line with my vision as a social worker, and an enlightening opportunity.”