UDM unveils strategy to win seats in the Western Cape parliament

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) says it won’t have a provincial congress this year, but rather has set its sights on increasing its membership in the Western Cape to win seats in the provincial legislature. The UDM support in the Western Cape has been decreasing since the 2009 general elections; however, the party is determined to change that in the upcoming general elections by galvanising more support and winning seats in the provincial legislature.

UDM leader in the province, Bongani Maqungwana, said the party had been growing in the province and they were turning that support into membership. “The strategy is for us to have branches in all wards so that we have foot soldiers in all corners of the province, and that will lead us to getting a seat or two in the provincial legislature. The road to general elections is always tough, but we have a clear campaign strategy to build from,” said Maqungwana. He said the UDM’s key focus was crime, poverty, corruption, job creation and infrastructure development.

“We also feel that the provincial government is not doing enough in terms of growing the township economy,” he said. The UDM didn’t field candidates in recent by-elections but Maqungwana couldn’t give a clear answer as to why they didn’t participate. “You must understand that by-elections are centred on public representatives and individual wards, and therefore, everyone must do their homework before participating,” he said.

On coalition politics, Maqungwana said: “We cannot target certain political parties to form coalitions, but the interests of the people must come first when forming such a coalition.” He further stated that the party would have its provincial congress after the general elections in 2024. The party’s decline in the provincial polls started in 2009, when it received 14 013 votes, down from 27 489 in 2004.

Former journalist and political commentator Linda Kabeni said the party’s problems in the Western Cape started as early as 2003, when 38 branches accused the national executive committee of corruption, bias and incompetence following the suspension of certain members in the province. From there, it was downhill. He said currently the UDM had only one PR councillor in the whole City of Cape Town and this proved the party had no footing in the province.