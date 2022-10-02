Ukrainian woman’s kidnappers reportedly demand R5m ransom

Kidnappers of Ukrainian national Anichka Penev, reportedly made a R5 million ransom demand from her husband Simeon an hour after she was snatched from her Audi R8 this week. This is according to well-placed sources close to the investigation.

Penev was snatched in broad daylight on Thursday, outside her husband’s company, Nioro Plastics, in Blackheath. CCTV footage of the kidnapping has since gone viral on social media. On Friday, the City of Cape Town announced the formation of an inter-governmental kidnapping and extortion task force to tackle the spike in cases in the province.

Penev and 8-year-old Lukhololwam Mkontwana were kidnapped within six days of each other with ransom demand reportedly sent to both families. And despite paying R1 000 of the R100 000 ransom demand, the child was found murdered in Siqalo days later. CCTV footage show how Anichka Penev was kidnapped.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said police had agreed to their request for the City’s specialised units to form the task force. “Our officers are ready to play an active and operational role in supporting the SAPS, interdicting these crimes and ensuring that convictions take place. “The incidents this week remind us that we cannot afford to rest on our laurels and that concrete and effective action is needed immediately,” he said. Last month, the Police Ministry revealed that it was investigating more than 30 kidnapping cases in Cape Town, with at least 15 arrests made.

Two weeks ago, Bangladeshi businessman Akter Pradhan was released after being held for 15 days by kidnappers who demanded R20m in ransom. Weeks before, 6-year-old Shahnawaz Asghar was snatched in front of his 9th Street home in Kensington in August. His kidnappers demanded a ransom of R800 000 before he was safely returned two days later. The latest crime statistics revealed that 3 550 kidnappings were recorded between April and June, of which 237 cases were reported in the Western Cape.