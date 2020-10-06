Unathi's got talent and will show it online

SHE loves to express herself through drama and to feel the different emotions with her audience.

Unathi Mankahla will take part in her school’s Louwtjies Got Talent online competition later this month.

The Grade 7 pupil at Laerskool Hendrik Louw in Strand will be doing a drama piece and two singing items, including a duet with a schoolmate.

Participants will need to make a video of their piece and upload it to YouTube. The public will vote for their favourite contestant and the one with the most votes will win the competition.

Unathi, 13, from Somerset West, said: “I’m having so much fun preparing for it already, so for me it’s about growing in my skills and just enjoying myself.”