Unathi's got talent and will show it online
SHE loves to express herself through drama and to feel the different emotions with her audience.
Unathi Mankahla will take part in her school’s Louwtjies Got Talent online competition later this month.
The Grade 7 pupil at Laerskool Hendrik Louw in Strand will be doing a drama piece and two singing items, including a duet with a schoolmate.
Participants will need to make a video of their piece and upload it to YouTube. The public will vote for their favourite contestant and the one with the most votes will win the competition.
Unathi, 13, from Somerset West, said: “I’m having so much fun preparing for it already, so for me it’s about growing in my skills and just enjoying myself.”
In July, Unathi finished in third place in the Grade 5-7 category at the Dramaweb national online competition.
She did a poem called Splendour which is about sunshine.
“I’m happy to have the opportunity to do what I love. My school offers me many opportunities and I’m very grateful for the support from my teachers, coaches and parents.
“I love that I can express myself fully when I do drama. I especially love to connect with the audience and make them feel different emotions,” she added.
*This article appeared in the Jellybean Journal