Cape Town - It remains unclear if the African National Congress will host its Western Cape conference as planned before the end of this month. According to a source inside the party, the party is still battling to meet its threshold to hold a provincial conference.

‘’By the look of things, the conference will not be held this month, as other branches and regions have not met. However, nominations have been happening throughout. The conference will, however, take place during the year, maybe in May, but not in April, as there are a lot of things that needs to be done before it can take place. At this stage, it remains unclear if whether we will have a conference.’’ He said a forerunner for the position of chairperson is Cameron Dugmore, who has been nominated by the branches, and Thandi Maniki-Makhasi, who has also been nominated, is running for the position of secretary. ‘’The percentage still needs to be up. Speaking and doing are two different things because, when you look at reality, things are not happening,’’ said the source.

ANC provincial spokesperson, Sifiso Tso Mtsweni, said branch general meetings are taking place to nominate for the Dullah Omar and Southern Cape regional conferences, as well as the provincial conference, and that the schedule of the conference still remains. ‘’Our approach is that all branch general meetings (BGMs) must have concluded by the end of the month, from which we will immediately proceed to hold the conference as long as the requisite number of branches have successfully sat,’’ Mtsweni. He said various branches, thus far, have made nominations for the top five as well as 25 additional members of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC), and once the process concludes, an independent electoral committee that they have appointed will announce all successfully nominated candidates that will be contesting for the conference in the various positions that include the provincial chairperson, deputy chairperson, provincial secretary, deputy secretary, treasurer, and 25 members of the PEC.