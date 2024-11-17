Undercover Heroes: Empowering single parents in need of support

Cape Town - Nadia Boezak, 47, a mother of two, knows first hand the struggles of single parenthood. In 2009, after her divorce, she was left to raise her children – her son just 4 months old and her daughter 3-and-a-half – on her own. “At the time, I didn’t think about the impact of the divorce,” she reflects. “I was focused on becoming a divorcee, not a single parent.”

The early challenges were overwhelming, a recently remarried Boezak explained. “There were financial difficulties, and I didn’t have my family nearby and a phone call was just not the same like the face to face conversations. “I had the church support, emotionally, but physically I was so tired, I was a full time working mom, who at night had to come home and see to the kids and the household.”

It was during these difficult nights, after her kids went to bed, that Nadia realised she needed a change. “I cried at night, when no-one could see or hear me, it was hard, it really was.” In 2019, after years of struggle, Nadia had an epiphany.

On Mother’s Day, she felt a deep calling to support other single parents facing the same challenges she had. “I wanted to show appreciation for single parents and remind them they are doing an amazing job,” she says. Nadia Boezak, the founding director of Undercover Heroes. Picture: Supplied She pitched the idea to anyone who would listen and began hosting small events at her church which honours single parents by pampering them and celebrating them.

The name ‘Undercover Heroes’ was born from Nadia’s own experience. At the first event, she wore a second hand superhero costume with visible wear and tear. “It represented the unseen struggles of single parents,” she explained.

“They juggle both roles – mother and father – you need to know how to change a plug, door handle, and also how to plait your daughters hair.” What started as a small group grew quickly, especially during the Covid19 pandemic when Nadia created a WhatsApp group to keep in touch. Members supported each other through emotional breakdowns, shared advice, and helped with practical needs. Today, ‘Undercover Heroes’ has grown to support over 200 single parents.

“Through the group we help wherever we can, if someone needs to go to the shop but doesn’t have the time, we help, if someone needs food, we chip in, if you just need to talk, we are available.” Nadia joyfully says: “We even host Valentine’s Day celebrations, while it was a sad day, it turned into a day where we support one another.” The registered NPO is now venturing into helping single parents organise matric balls for their kids.

“We’ve provided dresses, and all is in order, however these parents also need a push forward, a way to say thank you, so we will be hosting a valedictory for them, and for that we need donations.” Dietrich Moravian Primary School principal, Liesl Fisher, said Nadia approached her to offer help with winter goodies for the learners. “She explained ‘Undercover Heroes’ wanted to help the school because there are so many single parents families at the school.

“She gave out stationary and then put up a campaign where she requested for winter uniforms. Each child got a scarf and treat, the rainjackets were issued to those who walk really far and to me that meant so much. “You could also see the boost in the learners self esteem- just that feeling of having something new, the whole demeanour of the child changes and so does the attendance. “I am thankful to Nadia and Undercover Heroes.”