Universities continue their academic stance against Israel

Cape Town – The University of the Western Cape has reaffirmed its stance in solidarity with Palestine via a motion endorsed by the Council, Senate, Convocation and the Student Representative Council. The university said the motion supported their continuous support for justice, human rights and rebuilding Palestinian higher education and the call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The UCT Council has passed two motions related to Gaza. Gasant Abarder, spokesperson for UWC, said the university would be fully disengaged from Israeli academic institutions, in line with The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel guidelines. These included strengthening academic ties supporting scholars and students rebuilding higher education in Gaza. UWC management have also been tasked to disclose all UWC investments in Israeli products and companies and would divert from any past agreements.

Abarder added the Convocation and Senate’s call for academic disengagement was fully supported by the Council, including the SRC. The University of the Western Cape has reaffirmed its stance on being in solidarity with the people of Palestine via a motion endorsed by the Council, Senate, Convocation and the Student Representative Council. Picture: UWC/Supplied The news of UCT’s decision has been met with disappointment by the South African Jewish Board of Deputies. Adrienne Jacobson, chairperson of the Cape SAJBD, said they were appalled.

“We find it egregious that UCT has unilaterally rejected the widely accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism, while taking it upon itself to define Jew-hatred on behalf of those it actually affects, namely the Jewish community,” she added. “UCT have taken it upon themselves to debate what Jew hate means and decide on a definition of anti-Semitism that is widely discredited and repudiated among all credible Jewish institutions around the world. “The insinuation that the term anti-Semitism is being ‘weaponised’ to block all legitimate criticism of Israel is deeply offensive.