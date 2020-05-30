University applications for 2021

Cape Town - While matrics have their sights set on tertiary studies next year, the nationwide lockdown may have an negative impact on their university applications. Those who are keen to enrol at universities are under pressure to build an impressive academic portfolio. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley told Weekend Argus that they would communicate application opening and closing dates once confirmed. Potential students could prepare by familiarising themselves with the courses offered and course requirements, suggested Kansley. The extension of the lockdown had delayed academic and administrative processes, she said.

“There might be a shorter application period. Learners might have to wait a while longer to get the outcome of their application. This is, however, not confirmed.”

She suggested external sites such as the Cape Careers Exhibition Association that offered valuable information about tertiary studies.

UWC spokesperson Nashira Davids said matric pupils could apply to the institution online with their Grade 11 results as the application deadline was September 30.

The Telematic Schools Project could help to prepare high school pupils for university, said Stellenbosch University (SU) spokesperson Martin Viljoen.

The project is a joint initiative between the Western Cape Education Department and SU to stream live broadcasts to schools countrywide.

The project focuses on the CAPS-aligned curriculum for Grade 10 to 12. The free website, schools.sun.ac.za, boasts a host of other resources.

Prospective SU students have until June 30 to get their applications in.

The university would not utilise the National Benchmark Tests for selection or placement for the 2021 intake, Viljoen said.

Weekend Argus