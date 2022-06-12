Update: Houses charred, firefighters and animals maimed in Helderberg fire

Video: Ayanda Ndamane Charred houses, injured firefighters and several maimed and displaced animals. This is the destruction caused by a massive fire burning actively on the picturesque Helderberg mountain slopes, just outside Cape Town.

The fire erupted on the slopes of Lourensford on Wednesday but unexpectedly flared-up on Saturday, causing smoke to billow out over the Helderberg Nature Reserve. “Several homes in Silverboomkloof Road were gutted and two firefighters were hospitalised yesterday (Saturday),” said City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse. “The fire started on Wednesday June 8 and spread as winds picked up later in the week.”

According to Carelse a total of 24 firefighting appliances and approximately 90 firefighters are currently attacking the blaze. Really bad fire in Lourensford that has spread across the Helderberg Nature Reserve & neighbouring residential areas. Strong northerly berg wind making conditions really tough. Thoughts go out to all affected & fire crews battling the blaze. F/cast rain can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/uGbxlI8g6u — sawinereviews (@sawinereviews) June 11, 2022 Despite the ominous scene, Carelse said that they’re hopeful that the weather will work in their favour. “Crews are confident that major inroads can be made as we are expecting some rain during the course of the day.”

He also warned residents not to be "fire tourists" and to stay away from the area around the nature reserve to allow emergency services and fire brigade to do their job. As previously reported, the management of the Helderberg Nature reserve restricted access to the area. Management warned residents that flying drones over protected parts of the reserve - especially in the vicinity of the fires was “illegal and extremely dangerous."

Saturday, inspectors from SPCA headed out to the affected area. “We have been on the ground walking the affected areas since early morning and finished when the sun went down, looking for injured and displaced wild animals,” they said in a statement. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency

“Although not that many animals have been found as yet, we know they normally crawl out a few days after the fires to try and get food and water. “Many of them badly burnt on their feet and face burnt.” Helderberg incorporates the towns of Gordon's Bay, Lwandle, Macassar, Sir Lowry's Pass, Somerset West and Strand.