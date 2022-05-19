UPDATE: Maties student accused of rape out on bail

A University of Stellenbosch student accused of rape has been released on R1 000 bail. The accused made a brief appearance at the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was charged with rape.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila said the accused was charged with two counts of rape. “The court set his bail at R1 000 with conditions that he must not be in contact with the complainant. His case was postponed until June 29 for further investigation,” he said. The 18-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after the rape incident occurred at a campus residence.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a rape reported to police by a 19-year- old female victim on Wednesday is being investigated by the Stellenbosch FCS unit. “It is alleged that the incident occurred at around 22:30 on 2022-05-17 at a residence in Victoria Street Stellenbosch.” The Universities rector and management also confirmed the incident and said in a statement that they were deeply distressed about an alleged rape on the Stellenbosch campus.

“The Rector and management of the University condemns all forms of crime and any infringement on human rights including gender-based violence in the strongest possible terms and is taking immediate action in terms of supporting the victim, investigation and disciplinary processes. “There is absolutely no place in our society or on our campuses for acts of violence. Our hearts go out to the victim of the alleged rape,” the statement said. The university will also in accordance with its established procedures and protocols, suspend the alleged perpetrator from his residence, pending further internal and criminal investigation.

