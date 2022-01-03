Uthmaan’s alleged killer faces petition and continues bail application later this month

Cape Town - Activists and community members have collected over 250 signatures to help keep a 17-year-old suspect behind bars after he was arrested and charged with the murder of two-year-old Uthmaan Taliep of Belhar. The suspect, who is a minor, is expected back in court on January 17 for a formal bail application.

The teen was located in Hout Bay last week after investigators apparently saw activity on his Facebook account. He was arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit last week following the shooting of Uthmaan in Belhar last Monday, December 27. On Thursday, December 30, the minor made a first appearance at the Bellville Magistrates’ Court.

Activists, together with Uthmaan’s family, attended proceedings. The matter was postponed until January 13 for the formal bail application, and a total of 250 signatures as part of a petition were handed to the court. Activist Farieda Ryklief, who runs the organisation Women Impacting a Nation (WIN), said they were providing counselling for the toddler’s mom and had handed in the petition to court.

Ryklief said they would be monitoring and following the case. “No mother or parents should have to endure the pain of losing a child under such vicious circumstances,” she said. “We are saddened by the loss of such a young life and will be giving the family the necessary support with counselling and court support to ensure justice is served on the perpetrators.

“I am happy that the Anti-Gang Unit is handling the case and appreciate their transparency with the family. “Many police detectives aren't transparent.” Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk confirmed the teen’s arrest.

Police are looking to question this woman about a murder case. supplied SAPS In a separate case, police are asking the public to assist them in finding a suspect who can help them with a murder investigation in the Redelinghuys area. The woman used to live on a farm. Van Wyk said anyone with information can contact their detective.