UWC academics call for end to commercial milk formula sponsorship

In a significant move to protect public health, academics from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) are heading the fight against exploitative marketing practices, paving the way for a healthier future for all. A paper just published in the Journal of the Colleges of Medicine of South Africa provides a strong call for South African health professional associations to end sponsorship from commercial milk formula manufacturers. The authors of this paper represent various health professions, disciplines, universities and organisations in South Africa.

A former UWC lecturer and alumna, as well as academics in public health and health promotion, combined efforts to curb the aggressive promotion of commercial milk formula (CMF). Despite the well-documented benefits of breastfeeding, the CMF industry continues to expand, driven by pervasive marketing strategies that often target healthcare professionals and create conflicts of interest (COI). Prof Renier Coetzee Prof Renier Coetzee, from UWC's School of Public Health and Deputy President of the Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa (PSSA), highlights the detrimental impact of the CMF industry's influence on health professional associations. “The commercial determinants of health refer to private sector activities that influence population health, often driven by powerful transnational corporations. These practices are causing illness, environmental harm, and social inequity.”

Prof Tanya Doherty Moreover, the industry has been found to subvert global and national regulations designed to prevent such conflicts of interest. Despite guidelines on avoiding COI, the CMF industry's influence persists, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement of these regulations. In addition to marketing concerns, recent investigations have uncovered unsanitary practices at some of the largest baby formula manufacturing plants. For instance, workers at an Abbott Laboratories facility reported persistent leaks and contamination issues, which led to a temporary shutdown and a nationwide formula shortage in the USA. These findings underscore the importance of stringent oversight and regulation in the industry to ensure the safety and quality of infant nutrition products. Dr Katie Pereira-Kotze UWC academics are among those calling for a concerted effort to address these issues. By raising awareness, said Dr Katie Pereira-Kotze, and advocating for policy changes, they aim to protect the health and well-being of mothers and infants. Their work is a crucial step towards ensuring that healthcare advice remains unbiased and that the benefits of breastfeeding are fully realised.