UWC’s Prof Renette Blignaut recognised for excellence in education and data science

Blignaut, from Oude Westhof, Bellville, has been teaching and engaging with data and analytics company SAS as part of their Global Academic Programs and has been honoured in its Academic Program for Educators.

With more than two decades of management experience under her belt, the University of the Western Cape’s (UWC) Prof Renette Blignaut has been recognised for excellence in education and impact on shaping the future of Analytics, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Prof Blignaut headed the UWC Department of Statistics and Population Studies for many years and now manages UWC’s Data Science postgraduate programmes. With 33 years of academic experience and more than 75 peer-reviewed articles, she has received many accolades, including the 2021 SAS Thought Leader Award.

Liz Moran, the Director of Academic Programs and Certification at SAS, said: “As technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, the role of dedicated educators in preparing the next generation of data and AI professionals has never been more critical. These educators are bringing modern software into their classrooms, fostering innovation and adaptability in their academic communities.”

Reacting to the significance of the SAS Educator Award, UWC Dean of Natural Sciences, Prof David Holgate, said: “Prof Blignaut has invested an enormous amount of time, energy and academic expertise into building relevant and dynamic postgraduate programmes in Data Science. Her focus is always on building partnerships and opportunities for others, which makes this personal recognition so apt. An excellent educator touches people's lives and opens futures for students, and this is precisely why Prof Blignaut is being honoured.”