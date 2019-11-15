Post office worker, Luyanda Botha, was found guilty on four counts including rape, murder and obstructing the administration of justice. Picture: Ayanda Ndmane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The man convicted for Uyinene Mrwetyana's rape and murder announced in the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning that he had written an apology to the UCT student 's family and South Africa but did not want that statement read out in court. Post office worker Luyanda Botha was found guilty on four counts including rape, murder and obstructing the administration of justice and sentenced to three life sentences and five years for obstruction of justice.

Count one and count four will run concurrently which means Botha will spend 75 years behind bars. He will also not be eligible for parole before the first 25 years have been served.

The court was packed to the rafters as Mrwetyana's family members and friends came to close the chapter on her murder.

A woman seated in the public gallery shouted “Satan” as Botha was led up from the holding cells. He admitted to all the charges and informed the court that his admissions were made voluntarily and that he understood the charges against him and also the sentencing.