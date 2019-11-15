Post office worker, Luyanda Botha, was found guilty on four counts including rape, murder and obstructing the administration of justice. Picture: Ayanda Ndmane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The man convicted for Uyinene Mrwetyana's rape and murder announced in the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning that he had written an apology to the UCT student 's family and South Africa but did not want that statement read out in court.

Post office worker Luyanda Botha was found guilty on four counts including rape, murder and obstructing the administration of justice and sentenced to three life sentences and five years for obstruction of justice.

Count one and count four will run concurrently which means Botha will spend 75 years behind bars. He will also not be eligible for parole before the first 25 years have been served.

The court was packed to the rafters as Mrwetyana's family members and friends came to close the chapter on her murder.

A woman seated in the public gallery shouted “Satan” as Botha was led up from the holding cells. He admitted to all the charges and informed the court that his admissions were made voluntarily and that he understood the charges against him and also the sentencing.

The family of Uyinene sat unmoved as the sentence was handed down but were very emotional as they left the court. Uyinene’s uncle, Vuyani Mrwetyana, thanked the court and the investigating team for all their work.
 Mrwetyana Uyinene’s uncle, Vuyani outside the Western Cape High Court. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

“We are still in mourning. This judgment will not bring Uyinene back but we do appreciate it,” he said.

The family reminded the court that the 19-year-old’s death was not in vain; praising the many movements that were started to curb gender-based violence.
Convicted murderer and rapist Luyanda Botha. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

