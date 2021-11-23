Vaccine pop-up site at anticipated family festival

Cape Town - The annual Wynberg Family Festival is back with even more. This year they will have a pop-up vaccination site. To top it off anyone that gets vaccinated on the day and can show proof will be reimbursed for their ticket.

It is set to take place from Thursday, December 16 to Sunday, December, 19 at Maynardville Park, Wynberg. “In an effort to make vaccination even more accessible to our people, we are partnering with the Western Cape Health Department and turn this year’s festival into one of the most exciting pop-up vaccination sites. Those interested in getting vaccinated would be able to do so right there at the event. We urge the public to take up this opportunity. “All that is needed is a form of identification – either a driver’s licence or identity document for health staff to assist in registering and getting them vaccinated on the spot. Important to note is that even undocumented patrons are welcome and will be assisted. Those who qualify for their second jab would be able to have it at the festival grounds,” said festival director Rozario Brown.

Department of Health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said pop-up sites and in-residential vaccination sites have now become regular features across the province. “The message is clear – vaccines are widely available, but we need each and every eligible member of the community to take up the opportunity. Our data has shown that those over the age of 50 and those with comorbidities are at higher risk of contracting severe illness, being hospitalised and dying if unvaccinated. These pop-up sites make access to vaccination so much easier, but we need our communities to take up the vaccination so they can get the necessary protection,” sand Van der Heever. Brown added that the key objectives of the event are to create jobs, strengthen and build strong families, save lives and grow the economy in a safe environment, encourage people to get vaccinated and to support the work being done by our frontline workers, create a platform for local artists, contribute towards greater levels of social cohesion and nation-building and celebrate rich diversity and unite our people,

Festival goers can expect four days of non-stop family entertainment, including top local artists and entertainers, top local DJs, local gourmet and street food vendors, top quality food trucks, a beer garden, a fully-fledged amusement park featuring no fewer than 10 rides suitable for the young and young at heart, more than 60 local exhibitors and traders, and plenty to see and do. “There will also be a talent show competition running where the cash prize is R5 000. So, whether you’re a comedian, a solo artist, a vocal group, a dance group, etc, then we would like to see you participate in our talent search. Unfortunately, this talent search is not open to live bands. All artists will be responsible for their own backing music,” said Brown. Premier Alan Winde said that it is reassuring to see events happening again in the Western Cape and he wishes the Wynberg Family Festival well. “This is good for our economy and for our communities, who use these opportunities to engage with each other. While it is great that we can finally get out, I urge residents to take the necessary precautions when out including wearing their mask correctly, santising your hands and maintaining a safe social distance.