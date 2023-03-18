Vandalism at sport facilities harms clubs and breaks City’s budget

Cape Town – Vandalism at recreational facilities across the Metro has cost the municipality more than R1 470 000 during the 2022/23 financial year. The City of Cape Town said the funds were spent on repairs and maintenance work at recreational facilities damaged by vandalism. The aim was to keep the facilities afloat despite the negative elements surrounding them.

Mayco member for community services and health Patricia van der Ross explained that this meant most of the Recreation and Parks Department budget was diverted to fixing the damage which she said often occurred at night when recreational facilities were unoccupied. “Vandalism has extremely costly consequences, not to mention the impact it has on the community whose programmes and activities are disrupted at recreational facilities as a result of these acts. Incidents of vandalism during the period 2022/23 indicate that sports facilities have incurred more costs,” said Van der Ross. Among the severely vandalised sport facilities is the historic Avonwood Sports Field in Elsies River, which served as a home to rugby and cricket before democracy and over the years has accommodated soccer and other sporting codes. They are now suffering due to the alleged neglect by officials, and the facility has clearly been excluded from the mentioned budget.

More on this Soccer initiative helps reclaim parks and save children in vulnerable areas

The field has a few slabs stolen making it accessible from the main road and the flats, reportedly exposing sportsmen and women, including children, to the criminal elements. “The field is not safe any more and the authorities know about the vandalism, theft and water issue, but they just won’t do anything about it. But we still pay a booking fee to use it,” said Allister Timmet, chairperson of the Avonwood facility management committee. “What must happen before they fix and put in a proper security system? This is one of the historic sport facilities of a sentimental value in the Cape Flats which we, as the locals, use for youth and community development. The condition it’s in currently is just unbearable. We appeal to whoever is in position to restore it to its glory to help us,” said Timmet.

He said cable theft, break-ins, theft from the property and shootings were the major issues at the facility. In a similar situation to Avonwood is the Metropolitan Sports Field, Bonteheuwel, where Lindsay Davids said water meters, electric cables and goalposts are often stolen, while the pitches are neglected. He said this was the story in many areas in the townships and on the Cape Flats where recreational facilities received little to no attention from the government.

Clubs that play at the Metropolitan Sports Field in Bonteheuwel have to deal with loss and damage as a result of break-ins, and they recently were without water as meters were damaged. Picture: SUPPLIED Van der Ross said a number of factors may contribute to vandalism at recreation and parks facilities, including social impacts such as increased crime, facilities being stripped and stolen for sale or personal use, land invasion, illegal dumping, etc. “This has been an ongoing challenge for the department. “Facility conditions are monitored through maintenance, security personnel, and community involvement,” she said.