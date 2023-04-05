Vandals cause R80k damage to Bonteheuwel sports grounds

Cape Town - Bishop Lavis police are investigating a case of business burglary following a break-in and theft of cables at the Metropolitan Sport Ground in Bonteheuwel on Sunday morning. “According to reports, the complainant left the premises in Melkhout Street on April 1 at around 5.30pm. The property was in order. When he, however, returned on April 2 at around 12.30pm, he noticed that the burglar bars were damaged and that the suspects gained entry into the facility. Further inspection indicated that electric cables with an estimated street value of R80 000 was taken,” said Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

Lindsay Davids, of the fields management committee, said this was the third break-in in 10 days. “We believe that it’s the same people. We just want the community to stand with us and do their part by bringing those people in. It will have a positive impact for us. Incidents like this have negative impacts because it will be hard for scouts to come see your children as they will just overlook the sports ground,” Davids said. Lindsay said this was due to the neglect and lack of security system at the facilities, making them vulnerable to criminal elements.

