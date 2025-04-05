Vaping under fire: Is the government's vape tax enough to curb teen vaping in South Africa

The South African government's recent proposal to increase the taxation of vaping products has sparked debate as the country grapples with the rising health crisis of teenage vaping. In his 2025 Budget speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced a 4.75% increase in tobacco excise duties, which will also apply to electronic nicotine delivery systems (vaping).

The government hopes that the price hike will deter youth use, particularly as vaping becomes increasingly popular among teenagers. A recent study conducted by the University of Cape Town (UCT) revealed that nearly 30% of Grade 12 students reporting active use of vapes. In some schools, this number soars to an alarming 46%.

The study, which surveyed over 25,000 students from 52 schools, also highlighted that 40% to 60% of young vapers are likely addicted to nicotine, with many experiencing withdrawal symptoms such as the immediate urge to vape upon waking. However, experts like Kurt Yeo, co-founder of VSML (Vaping Saved My Life), remain sceptical about the effectiveness of such measures. A UCT study which found the prevalence of South African high school learners vaping increased sharply by grade, reaching 29.5% among matriculants. A former smoker who quit after discovering flavoured vapes, Yeo now advocates for tobacco harm reduction.

However, he believes the new excise tax, which is based on liquid volume rather than nicotine content, may not achieve its intended result. "For popular products like 2-5ml disposable devices, this tax (R6.28 to R15.70) is unlikely to deter youth use," Yeo stated. "There’s no system in place to track the success of these measures on adolescents, so it seems more like a revenue-generating move than an effective solution." Yeo is also concerned about the unintended consequences of the tax increase.

"The prices could discourage adults who switched to vapes from cigarettes as a safer alternative, especially since many smokers are from lower-income groups," he added. "This could lead to a rise in the black market for vapes, as we’ve seen in countries like Mexico, India, and Australia." Etienne Kitching, a passionate vaper from Parow, also has mixed feelings about the tax increase.

Having invested a staggering R140,000 in his vaping gear, Kitching sees vaping as a personal choice and a luxury. "Vaping is not a cheap game," he said. "It’s a passion for me, and I won’t judge anyone for their own choices, whether they smoke or vape." Kitching acknowledged the tax increase could have both positive and negative effects. Etienne Kitching with his vape collection "It could discourage some people from vaping, but on the other hand, it might help regulate the industry more, even though it’s not necessarily going to stop kids from getting their hands on them," he said.

A key issue that Kitching and Yeo highlighted is the unregulated sale of vapes at tuckshops and corner shops, which continue to supply vaping products with little to no oversight. "The problem is with corner shops and tuckshops where there are fewer regulations," Kitching warned. "Vaping is not something you can just buy without understanding what it does to your body. At proper vape shops, like D&G Vape Mania, the manager will explain the different nicotine strengths and ensure that customers understand what they’re purchasing. They also check IDs and restrict sales to under-18s, which is the responsible approach."

However, in many informal retail outlets, such regulations aren’t always enforced, making it easier for teenagers to access vaping products. As the debate continues, the proposed tax increase is a step towards addressing the surge in teenage vaping. However, the question remains: will the price hike be enough to tackle the root causes of the teen vaping epidemic, or is it merely a quick fix that may lead to unforeseen consequences? [email protected]