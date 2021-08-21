Vearey’s hearing outcome expected in September

The arbitration hearings of former Western Cape Head of Detectives, Major General Jeremy Vearey will continue in September, due to technical issues. The Bargaining Council proceedings were expected to be concluded today while it was under way at the Cullinan Hotel in Cape Town.

Vearey was found guilty of misconduct on May 27. This came after a disciplinary hearing, which claimed Vearey made degrading Facebook posts focusing on national police commissioner, Khehla Sithole, between December last year and February 2021. In a letter leaked to Weekend Argus, Vearey was notified on June 23 that his security detail would be removed by June 30.

The letter was signed by Major General Thembisile Patekile, the acting provincial commissioner. Pat Roalone, the provincial manager of Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said due to technical issues, the matter was postponed on Thursday to September 15. He added that the proceedings had ended so far on a good note where “no evidence of defamation” was proved as yet.

“So far we are doing well, and it is our belief that who (South African Police) alleges, must prove it. So far nothing was proven against us by the respondent on our dismissal, but it suffices to indicate that we had adjourned yesterday (Thursday) in the afternoon due to some technical issues that we can’t raise now in the media but we can only respond to many issues on September 14, 2021, respectively,” he said. Vearey together with Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs and his legal representative, Johann Nortje have been present this week while proceedings were under way. Vearey has indicated that he is unable to comment publicly about the hearing.