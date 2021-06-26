Vearey’s security detail removed in ‘reduction’ for normal mandated duties, says Cele

Cape Town – Axed Western Cape detective head, Major-General Jeremy Vearey’s security detail being removed was part of the reduction of Tactical Response officers used for protection, National Police Commissioner Bheki Cele said. “178 were used to guard other police officers and we would love to see police actively protecting communities,” he said when asked about Vearey’s protection being removed next week.

“The detail moving from 178 to 99, is a detail that the provincial police commissioner is working on and we can assess how bad your threat is.” Just last week, Weekend Argus reported on the plight of TRT officers who called to be placed on their normal duties in the police services while they were being utilised as VIP protection for high-ranking officers like Vearey. Former Western Cape head of detectives Vearey’s security detail will be removed just a month after he was axed. He was found guilty of misconduct.

People and Prison Civil Rights Union (Popcru) confirmed that they will be representing him as Vearey’s dismissal reaches a process of con-arb with the Safety & Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC). While the news of Vearey’s dismissal will reach a process of con-arb with the Safety & Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC) and Popcru (People and Prison Civil Rights Union) has already confirmed they will be representing him and took the situation very seriously. Veary, 58, said he was unable to comment about his security detail being removed.

He told Weekend Argus late on Thursday afternoon that he tested positive for Covid-19 and that he did not need oxygen. He was placed on a saline drip with paracetamol and was later discharged from hospital. In a letter leaked to Weekend Argus, Vearey was notified on June 23 that his security detail would be removed by June 30. The letter was signed by Major-General Thembisile Patekile, the acting provincial commissioner.

It read: “Withdrawal of allocated protectors: Ex-Major General JA Vearey 2021-06-30. The above-mentioned matter has reference. “Kindly note that the protection services that was provided to you will be withdrawn on 2021-06-30. Any queries you may have pertaining to the above can be directed to the Acting Provincial Commissioner: Western Cape on or before 2021-06-30.” National SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said they were unable to comment and merely said: “Thank you for the opportunity to respond to your query. As a rule, we never comment on any person's security.”

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the union took the matter seriously. “Our team is looking into the matter and we will be dealing with it internally as it refers to employment conditions. We are taking it seriously with the intent it deserves,” Mamabolo told Weekend Argus. Sources close to the investigation revealed there was a power struggle between top police and other high-ranking officials in the ministry.

A document also leaked to Weekend Argus regarding the con-arb process of Popcru and Vearey and the South African Police Service (SAPS) indicated that the process was expected to take place between July 28 and 29. The letter was sent via the SSSBC. The con-arb process is held in place of hosting or scheduling arbitration for a later date and takes place when there is no resolution. The news comes after it was revealed in court documents that the State intended to prove that alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack had intercepted Vearey’s cellphone.

Modack is currently appearing at the Blue Down’s Magistrate’s Court with Zane Kilian and Ricardo Morgan, who are charged with the murder of slain anti-gang unit (AGU) Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. Also in the dock are AGU members Ashley Tabisher and Jacques Cronje. The case has been riddled with security issues after a magistrate presiding in Modack's bail application, A Mashala, was shot in the leg at a car wash in Mfuleni where a senior police officer was killed last month.

Kinnear was assassinated outside of his home in Bishop Lavis in September, 2020 – 10 months after his security detail had been removed. Last month, Kinnear’s wife, Nicolette Kinnear and her son’s security detail were also removed. Modack is also facing a charge of attempted murder for Nicolette and her sons after they survived an alleged hit during a failed hand grenade incident in November 2019.

Vearey's fight against gangsterism across the Cape Flats sealed the conviction and sentencing of 28s gang boss, George “Geweld” Thomas, who was sentenced to seven life terms in 2015. After sentencing proceedings, Vearey said Thomas’ case should be used as a case study to deter children from joining gangs. During his sentencing, the court said Thomas had hunted and killed people as if they were animals in a field. Thomas was convicted of 53 charges relating to seven murders and two attempted murders and 10 counts of inciting others to commit crimes.

Vearey was instrumental in the case against alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield after he and his wife, Nicole and several others including senior police officers were arrested in 2014 during an operation dubbed, “Project Impi”. The investigation was led by Vearey and suspended Crime Intelligence head, Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs. The investigation revealed an alleged relationships between police in the firearms registry and the gang boss. It is alleged that they had fraudulently licensed firearms for criminals.

The case lapsed and was back on the court roll with additional suspects. Stanfield is expected to head to trial in August at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court where its understood Vearey could be one of the witnesses set to testify. Vearey and Jacobs were later transferred from their positions in the Cape.

Shortly after Vearey’s dismissal, his friends and comrades formed a Facebook group which gained support nationally even as far as the clergy, calling for him to be reinstated. Placard demonstrations were held across the Western Cape in front of police stations. On the Facebook group, “Hands off the people’s General Jeremy Vearey, Peter Jacobs, Andre Lincoln”, posted: “Major Gen Jeremy Vearey has so many enemies. The gangs are happy now. South Africa is a sick society.”

Vearey was dismissed late last month following posts on Facebook, especially focusing on National Police Commissioner, Khehla Sithole between December last year and February. On February 18, 2021, Vearey made a Facebook post with the quote: “Time longer than rope,” where he shared a news story about Sithole, in which President Cyril Ramaphosa had requested him to hand over all documents relating to the attempted unlawful procurement. Vearey took to national television shortly after his dismissal stating he had suffered the above. He denied bringing the police into disrepute and added that the disciplinary hearing had been an expeditious one.

He said: “I am proud of my Afrikaans language, I will not be subjected to the distasteful exercises and oppression that that language has suffered… “I want to clarify quickly about this particular issue, the hearing that I faced was not a normal disciplinary hearing. It was what they call an expeditious process,” he said at the time. “In that process, the designated chairperson made it clear, in writing by her own words, that this is not a normal disciplinary hearing… that there will be no evidence to be led.