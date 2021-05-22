Victims of alleged rape, sexual exploitation say state has not provided counselling or medical treatment

Cape Town - The families of alleged sexual assault victims of a lawyer and a car guard claim police and social workers have failed to provide counselling or proper medical testing.

They also said that their attackers had taken advantage of their impoverished circumstances and preyed on it.

The lawyer, whose name is known to the Weekend Argus, was arrested at his flat in Muizenberg a week ago.

He made an appearance at the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday where is facing rape charges for three boys, the youngest being 14 years old and four girls between the ages of 12 and 14.

A 45-year-old man, who works as a car guard in the area, was also arrested.

The car guard also made an appearance in court on Monday but is being charged separately from the lawyer.

It is unclear whether the two cases will be linked.

The State is set to prove that the car guard allegedly lured girls to Muizenberg beach where the lawyer apparently sexually exploited four girls between the ages of 12 and 14.

While the lawyer is believed to have paid his victims for “sexual favours”, in that he had allegedly sexually groomed his victims and apparently lured them to Muizenberg beach.

The lawyer is expected to be back in court on May 25 and 26.

The car guard is also expected to make an appearance on May 25th.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, has since confirmed the car guard’s arrest and could not comment whether the two cases were officially linked. “Please be advised that a 45-year-old suspect was arrested on a sexual exploitation charge. According to reports, there were four victims aged between 12 and 14 girls that the suspects sexually exploited, the suspect was arrested on 15 May 2021 and is currently in custody until 25 May for bail hearing.”

Community leader, Karen Mentoor, said they were irate that police had not provided medical examinations or counselling for the female victims.

“This case of the car guard was opened on Saturday, May 15, and we are still awaiting medical tests and for these children to receive counselling, including the parents,” she said.

“Why did police not follow protocol for these girls to be questioned in a place of safety and trust and not inside a car where everyone can hear anything and not take them to be medically examined.”

The mother of a 12-year-old girl said the alarm was raised a week ago when the children argued over money and that they eventually heard details about a car guard and lawyer.

“I am devastated by this whole thing. I am a working mother.

“My child has not received counselling or been medically examined.”

She said she felt the perpetrator had taken advantage of their children: “He took advantage of the situation, he knew they lived in poverty.”

The mother of the 14-year-old victim is fortunate enough to receive medical examination and treatment.

She said she insisted her child be examined and is awaiting counselling for her son.

“I insisted he receive medical treatment and the examination the very next day after he had opened up about this man,” she said.

“He opened up to me and the social workers and the police...He is a lawyer and he should know better.”

Joshua Chigome Spokesperson for the MEC for Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, said the department was aware of the case and was contacting the affected families.

’’Furthermore, the department will be providing psychosocial support to the victims and their families.’’

Weekend Argus