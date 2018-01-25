To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cosatu will march against Markus Jooste and Steinhoff at the Sun Met Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday.





A Cosatu official expressed his displeasure at the Public Servants Association (PSA) and Federation of Unions South Africa's (Fedusa) plan of a "solidarity picket" against Jooste.





The PSA and Fedusa had held a press conference at the PSA's offices on Thursday morning, where the PSA announced that it had confirmation from the National Horseracing Authority that Jooste would not make a profit from the event.

Ivan Fredericks, general manager of PSA, said the solidarity picket was not against the prestigious event, but rather against "people who utilise our hard-earned pension funds for self-enrichment".





"We encourage these events as they create jobs and showcase our city and province. This time Jooste got on the horse called the government employ pension fund, which belongs to the public servants. He's on the wrong horse.





"What we're concerned about is the lack of rebellion against people like him who abuse this fund and live the high life."

He said Jooste could not account for R17 billion in the pension fund saga. "We're also concerned about the 3000 workers who will work on Saturday. They do not have to worry about their salaries and jobs. We guarantee them that."





He said PSA remained concerned about the monitoring functions of pension funds in light of the Steinhoff scandal. "We still stand with our demand that there should be worker representatives on the PIC (Public Investement Corportation)," Fredericks said.





"That was we will avoid this kind of debacle, where one person or an organisation can run away with money like this and live the high life." The PSA announced that they will meet Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba upon his return from Davos to discuss the matter.



