Cape Town - Video security as a public safety security measure becomes essential with every criminal incident.
Recently, telecommunications company Motorola held an exhibition at the Africa Com expo at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. There they presented a wide range of video security solutions.
Their security solutions include body-worn video devices paired with evidence management software. Also, an artificial intelligence-powered video platform that allows public safety agencies to use video pro-actively rather than reactively.
Phil Jefferson, vice president for Middle East and Africa at Motorola Solutions, said: “Video is a natural and paramount extension of our mission-critical communications platform. By harnessing the combined power of video, advanced software and artificial intelligence, public safety agencies can make their operations substantially more efficient and increase security for citizens.”
Video analytics technology can be used in control rooms. The command centre software identifies patterns or abnormal behaviour caught on camera. If a car is perhaps seen to have stood unusually long and a non-parking area, a signal is sent to the control room.