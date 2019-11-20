Video security as public safety security measure essential









Picture: Darko Vojinovic/AP/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Video security as a public safety security measure becomes essential with every criminal incident. Recently, telecommunications company Motorola held an exhibition at the Africa Com expo at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. There they presented a wide range of video security solutions. Their security solutions include body-worn video devices paired with evidence management software. Also, an artificial intelligence-powered video platform that allows public safety agencies to use video pro-actively rather than reactively. Phil Jefferson, vice president for Middle East and Africa at Motorola Solutions, said: “Video is a natural and paramount extension of our mission-critical communications platform. By harnessing the combined power of video, advanced software and artificial intelligence, public safety agencies can make their operations substantially more efficient and increase security for citizens.” Video analytics technology can be used in control rooms. The command centre software identifies patterns or abnormal behaviour caught on camera. If a car is perhaps seen to have stood unusually long and a non-parking area, a signal is sent to the control room.

With the crime rate in South Africa, there is a necessity for increased security measures. And the the rise of citizen journalism, where ordinary people often film live action or crime has proven to be effective in identifying the perpetrators.

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said Cape Town has about 1 000 cameras employed in and around the city, by the city. He recognised that this technology is being used already by the City in the private sector.

“There are other forms of analytics that we have started experimenting with, facial recognition and more importantly intrusion detection. This is where a camera monitors a particular precinct. If there's an area where there shouldn't be somebody, the camera sends an alert to the operator and the operator can their confirm if there is a threat or not. In fact an operator can monitor 100 or more camera,” he said.

“We use the intrusion detection on the N2. If anybody crosses the barricade, it sounds an alarm at the Transport Information Centre. There they see if a person is dragging obstacles on the road. If so we can respond immediately and try to apprehend that person,” added Smith.

They said the reason they have brought this technology to South Africa because they would like to further promote safety.

