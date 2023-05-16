Villiersdorp looting and protests threaten agriculture jobs

Cape Town - Theewaterskloof Local Municipality has condemned the violent protests and looting that reportedly left commuters stranded for hours after the main entrances to the upper town were blocked yesterday. The protests in the areas started last week and partially ended, only to resume on Monday as residents from McKenzie demanded service delivery, such as housing, toilets and improved service at the local clinic.

The protests turned violent when a few protesters started looting shops owned by foreigners in the area. Wilfred Schrevian Evan Solomons-Johannes, the acting municipal manager, said law enforcement had been deployed. “Unfortunately, around 6pm yesterday, a crowd different from the one that officials had met with started throwing stones at enforcement agencies and gathering in Villiersdorp.

“The unrest continued until the early hours of the morning, with 15 stores damaged and looted. “Law enforcement agencies will remain in the area to monitor the situation and to ensure learners and the working class are safe to move around this morning.” He said Theewaterskloof’s authorities held a meeting with community leaders to discuss their grievances and table achievable solutions.

“Service delivery was the burning issue on the agenda, with protesters being dissatisfied with service delivery in the area and demanding alternative housing for families in the community,” he added. “It is currently fruit-picking season and the protest action has a direct impact on farmworkers who are unable to leave on buses to their respective farms when there is unrest in the area. “Due to our swift response, we have been able to protect the agricultural industry and ensure that buses are able to leave the area.”

Solomons-Johannes said they would not tolerate any disruption as agriculture remains one of the biggest drivers of economic activity in the Theewaterskloof Municipal area as well as the greater Overberg district. Some residents also took to Facebook to condemn the action, saying the protesters had deviated from the intentions of the unrest by attacking and stealing food from the local shops. Linda Mphangelwa wrote: “There should be no toyitoyi (protest) guys because we miss the point and don’t know what we’re fighting for.

“This is no longer serving us but causing more harm to those whose jobs are at risk while some are just seeing opportunity to steal. “Let’s be considerate when engaging of our jobs if we decide to protest again.” Another resident, Nkanyie Nolwazi Memela, said they were tired of the poor service at the clinic and wanted action.