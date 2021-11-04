Voters sharing their votes on social media for everyone to see

Cape Town – Every person’s vote is considered a secret but recently people have been sharing their votes on social media. Some took pictures of ballot papers that had been used and shared these so social media users could see who they voted for. Others openly said who they cast their vote for.

They argued that it is no use for them to keep their votes a secret because the same parties will win and that no change will come. Siyasanga Moni said she was not voting for the first time and that this time she decided to share who she voted for. “It is not a big deal I don’t know why we must keep our votes a secret, it is not like some of our votes will bring change anyway,” she said.

She said if change does not come again after these elections she will stop voting. Mxolisi Booi said if wear the regalia of a particular political party on voting day, chances are you will vote for them. “I know not everyone votes for parties they support but going to the polls wearing an ANC T-shirt, chances are you will vote for them, so why do we have to keep our votes a secret?” said Booi.

He said he would continue voting and sharing his vote on social media. However, there are consequences for sharing a used ballot paper on social media. Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse said people are not allowed to take a picture of a used ballot paper and share it on social media.