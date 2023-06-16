Vox pop : Young people's opinions and thoughts on SA state of affairs

Siyamthanda Mqhayisa, who is employed with a qualification in BA Degree Theology, BA Honours and currently doing his Masters Degree in the Intersections between Systematic Theology and Christian Ecotheology Cape Town - As the country observes Youth Month, young South Africans have shared their thoughts on the state of the nation. Siyamtanda Mqhayisa says that our model of elections was a model that had been forced on black people in South Africa by Europeans.

“I don't think there is a political party in SA that has the morals and ethics of emancipating black people from our deleterious conditions,” said Mqhayisa. He called for transformation of politics in a way that would engender hope “We should develop persistent hope which can work towards a praxis and an ethos to negate the negative conditions currently meted on us.”

Herschelle Melody(23) of Parow holds a qualification in Master– Economic Science. Herschelle Melody believes it is important to exercise one’s democratic right to vote and not take the right for granted. “Voting is also a way to hold leaders accountable for their actions and actively demonstrate the consequences of not delivering on promises by voting towards an outcome that you want,” said Melody. He says issues facing the country are tied into one another.

“Current issue of load shedding ties into building a culture of real accountability among political and business leaders.” Melody says young people want to make this nation better. Jenisha Chetty (32) a professional town and regional planner Jenisha Chetty is going to vote next year even though she is frustrated by issues such as lack of basic infrastructure and services .

She says technology and innovation can aid in addressing ongoing service delivery challenges and influence politics in the public sector. “By forging alliances with like-minded people who want to see this beautiful country grow and thrive, there is certainly hope.” Edwin Macrae Bat (33) has a BSc (Hons) in Property Studies, and Masters in Public Governance. Edwin Bat, says “voting is a fundamental step in any democracy, a hard-fought privilege, and every vote counts”. He says if we don't vote then we have no right to complain about anything government does.

The failing economy and poor governance are his top two priorities; however, he has hope in SA’s future. “A majority change in government is needed in the general and provincial elections so that an effective, inclusive, and competent government can be installed to tackle the myriad issues facing SA.” Luke van Wyk(23) from Oranjezicht Cape Town is a Junior Civil Engineer, with a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) degree Luke van Wyk intends to vote in the coming elections because, he says, the country needs a government that is honest and effective in serving the people.

Lack of safe public transport are one of the priority issues he highlighted. “We need safe, frequent, affordable and effective public transport across our country, and economic development and rapid small business development to create jobs.” Simon Webster(26) has a Masters in City and Regional Planning, and Honours in Economics Simon Webster says too many sacrifices have been made for him to take voting for granted.

Webster says it's frightening how much damage the education system is doing and will do for generations to come. “It is concerning how little urgency there is towards our failing education system, which is putting an entire generation at a huge disadvantage,” added Webster He says that a core priority of developmental states such as Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea, was high-quality and pragmatic education focusing on maths, science, and English literacy.

He says municipalities are supposed to be self-sufficient in terms of financing because they can extract taxes from rates and utility tariffs. Roland Postma (27), Managing Director of Young Urbanists Roland Postma says that SA needs to priorities establishing a safe and reliable rail system and creating pedestrian-friendly streets to facilitate last-mile journeys on foot and active mobility. “Our nation has a strong walking culture, with a majority of people walking daily, However our current street infrastructure is designed to priorities cars, resulting in wide and hazardous roads.