Vygieskraal River situation a ’political weapon’ ahead of elections

Fifteen years have passed since the community of Kewtown was promised a footbridge over the Vygieskraal River; fast-forward to today and children are still crossing over bricks and rubble to get to school.

The matter, which has been on the City of Cape Town’s agenda since 2006 when Suzette Little was still the councillor for Ward 49, remains a challenge for the community. Resident and community activist, Amina Rajap, said that the situation of the Vygieskraal River is now being used by several political parties to push their election campaigns. A makeshift footbridge compiled of rocks and rubbish used as a bridge to cross Vygieskraal River. SUPPLIED Rajap said that the community would not be drawn into political voting schemes and added that a community’s struggle should not be used by political organisations to pull votes.

Rajap emphasised that the community’s collective effort to have the bridge built was an important initiative which has encouraged the community to voice their needs. She said that the footbridge was not a luxury but a necessity for the young and elderly within their community. “Having the bridge built will be safer for our young and elderly people. Many of our children have to walk through the river to get to Cypress Primary School and Peakview High School. Almost on a daily basis, these children are falling into the dirty water, arriving at school wet. Our elderly people struggle with crossing over rocks and rubble, especially in the winter months.” Local resident, Asa Voegt, explained that having a bridge built over the river would also help community members who cross the river daily for cultural and religious activities.